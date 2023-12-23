Home / Economy / News / Himachal Pradesh govt raised Rs 13,055 crore debt in 2022-23: CAG

Himachal Pradesh govt raised Rs 13,055 crore debt in 2022-23: CAG

The expenditure on salaries, which was Rs 11,641 crore in 2021-22, increased to Rs 15,669 crore in the last financial year after the revision of pay scales

Press Trust of India Dharamsala

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Himachal Pradesh government raised loans amounting Rs 13,055 crore during 2022-23, increasing the debt burden from Rs 73,534 in 2021-22 to Rs 86,589 crore in 2022-23, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in its report on Finance Accounts for 2022-23.

The loan also included the loans raised in the last quarter of 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report tabled in the Vidhan Sabha by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that out of the total amount of Rs 50,539 crore spent during the year, more than 50 per cent was paid towards salaries and pension and expenditure on these heads increased after implementation of Sixth Pay Commission, which was followed by Himachal Pradesh.

However, the revenue deficit, which was Rs 7,962 crore in 2021-22, was marginally lower at Rs 6,335 crore in 2022-23.

The expenditure on salaries, which was Rs 11,641 crore in 2021-22, increased to Rs 15,669 crore in the last financial year after the revision of pay scales.

Similarly, the cost of payment of pension also increased from Rs 6,088 crore to Rs 9,283 crore in 2022-23.

During the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, the government did not submit the utilisation certificates despite incurring an expenditure of Rs 4,242 crore and expenditure on subsidies has also increased from Rs 1,240 crore to Rs 1,973 crore, the report pointed out.

The Himachal Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine dine on Saturday after a five-day session, which had five sitting including a private member's day. The proceedings continued for 33 hours and productivity was 132 per cent, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said.

He said that 348 starred and 123 unstarred questions were asked during the session and of these 260 starred and 119 unstarred questions were answered.

Also Read

Nearly 750,000 recipients of PMJAY linked to same phone number: CAG report

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh, buildings collapse in Kullu

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

College graduates doing two jobs to manage monthly expenses in China

HP fiscal deficit may rise to be 5.82 pc of SGDP due to higher liabilities

Centre issues Rs 5,488 cr additional instalment of tax devolution to Bengal

India's economy growing but wealth not getting distributed: Rahul Gandhi

Coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Himachal pradesh governmentHimachal Pradeshcag

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story