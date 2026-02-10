On India-US table: Locking in duty-free electronic transmissions

New Delhi has committed to negotiating bilateral digital trade rules under the India-United States interim trade agreement, including provisions to prevent the imposition of Customs duties on ecommerce electronic transmissions, according to a White House fact sheet.

The fact sheet, released on Tuesday (India time), also said that India would scrap its digital services tax.

“India will remove its digital services taxes and (has) committed to negotiate a robust set of bilateral digital trade rules that address discriminatory or burdensome practices and other barriers to digital trade, including rules that prohibit the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmissions,” it said.

More recently, however, Indonesia agreed under a bilateral trade deal with the US “to support a permanent moratorium on Customs duties on electronic transmissions at the WTO immediately and without conditions”.

Under a World Trade Organisation (WTO) moratorium, countries do not levy Customs duties on cross-border e-commerce transactions such as the download of software, e-books and similar products. For close to two decades, WTO member nations have extended this temporary measure every two years at ministerial conferences. Developing countries, including India, have argued for policy space to impose Customs duties on electronic transmissions, maintaining that the moratorium has adversely affected revenue collections.

A trade expert said that if New Delhi is prepared to prohibit the imposition of Customs duties on electronic transmissions, other trading partners, including the European Union (EU) under the recently finalised trade deal, will seek similar commitments. India’s negotiating leverage at the WTO on the issue would also weaken, the expert added.

The commerce and industry ministry did not respond to queries emailed by Business Standard until the time of going to press.