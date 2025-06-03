Over 75% households, firms to face extreme weather next decade: World Bank

More than 60 per cent of households and firms have experienced extreme weather in the last five years, and over 75 per cent expect it in the next decade, a new report by the World Bank revealed on Tuesday.

South Asia is facing a sharp rise in extreme weather, with nearly 90 per cent of the population expected to be exposed to intense heat, and more than one in five people at risk of severe flooding by 2030, the World Bank warned in its From Risk to Resilience: Helping People and Firms Adapt in South Asia report.

The region is also expected to face more frequent and severe weather shocks over the coming decade. By 2030, 1.8 billion people (89 per cent of the region’s population) are projected to be exposed to extreme heat, while 462 million people (22 per cent) are projected to be exposed to severe flooding.

Poor and agricultural households in the region are more exposed to, and affected by, weather shocks. Weather shocks cause damage to human capital and assets, as well as income losses. However, when households receive early warnings, nearly 90 per cent take pre-emptive action to reduce damages. Households' access to early warning systems is uneven: in vulnerable coastal and riverine areas, most households have access to early warnings for cyclones, but fewer than half have access to early warnings for floods and other shocks, according to the report.

These findings call for better early warning systems, targeted programmes to assist vulnerable households during shocks in a timely fashion, and policies to help households adapt to the growing risk of extreme weather shocks. Many households and businesses are already taking steps to adapt to climate risks. Around 80 per cent of households and 63 per cent of firms have taken some measures to adapt. However, most of these measures are basic, such as raising house foundations or installing fans. More advanced options, like using climate-resilient seeds or relocating from high-risk areas, remain less common. Firms that have experienced, or expect, more weather shocks have been more likely to undertake adaptations, while firms with less-advanced management practices, and firms facing greater financial and regulatory obstacles, have adapted less. These results suggest there is scope for policies to encourage adaptation by improving access to information about adaptation options, by helping firms strengthen managerial capabilities, and by easing regulatory burdens and expanding access to finance.

“The urgency is growing. People and firms are already adapting, but they are doing so with limited tools and few resources,” said Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for South Asia. “Governments must act quickly to remove the barriers that prevent more effective adaptation. This includes removing distortions in land and labour markets, expanding access to finance, and investing in public infrastructure to support people and businesses as they respond to climate risks.” The report finds that market barriers and income constraints are holding back stronger adaptation. Households with more education or access to formal finance are more likely to adopt advanced strategies. Similarly, better-managed firms with fewer regulatory barriers tend to be more adaptive. Removing these barriers would enable more effective adaptation by households and firms.

“Private sector adaptation could reduce one third of the region’s projected climate damage, but this requires governments to strengthen enabling environments,” said Franziska Ohnsorge, World Bank chief economist for South Asia. “Adaptation is most effective when markets function well and when essential services like transport, water, healthcare, and digital connectivity are widely accessible.” The report calls for both targeted adaptation efforts and broader development measures that also build climate resilience. Governments have a critical role to play, even with limited fiscal space. They can expand access to localised climate information, promote weather-indexed insurance, and support the use of resilient technologies such as energy-efficient cooling systems. Public investments in infrastructure that keep people safe and connected, such as roads, drainage, power supply, and mobile networks, are also essential.