Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

Two of India’s leading public sector banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank, have revised their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates effective June 1. These changes affect both new and renewing FDs across various tenures.
Revised PNB FD rates
Punjab National Bank, after the revision, is now offering the following FD rates
From 3.5 to 6.9 per cent per annum for general customers on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
From 4 per cent to 7.4 per cent per annum for senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
From 4.3 per cent to 7.7 per cent per annum for super senior citizens on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Below is the detailed table of rates offered and tenures by the bank
Canara Bank FD rates
Canara Bank has revised interest rates downward for some of its fixed deposit slabs
· FD rates now vary from 4.00 per cent to 7.00 per cent for general customers and 4.00 per cent to 7.50 per cent for senior citizens.
· The popular 444-day FD scheme continues at 7.25 per cent for general customers and 7.75 per cent for senior citizens.
Below is the detailed table of rates offered and tenures by the bank
Points to note before investing
· Compare rates across banks before locking in fixed deposits.
· Consider staggering their deposits across tenures to manage interest rate risk.
· Explore other savings instruments if they seek higher returns with similar safety.
· Premature withdrawal may lead to a lower effective return.
· Consider their liquidity needs and tax implications before locking in funds.
Though the overall FD rate trend remains stable, depositors looking to lock in funds for a medium-term horizon may want to act promptly before further changes come into play.