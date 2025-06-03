Piyush Goyal discusses opportunities in Indian shipping sector with S'pore

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed ways to boost economic ties and huge opportunities in the Indian shipping sector.

Goyal is here on an official visit to meet French leaders and businesses to host trade and investments between the two countries.

In the last three-days, the minister has held a series of meetings with top CEOs and ministers, including International Energy Agency ED Fatih Birol, Nigeria's trade minister Jumoke Oduwole, French minister of economy and finance Eric Lombard, automotive supplier company Valeo Group CEO Christophe Perilat, and L'Oreal Groupe CEO Nicolas Hieronimus and highlighted huge investment opportunities in India.

Goyal, in a post on X, said that he held a meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry. "Discussed enhancing our bilateral trade & investment ties. Also, highlighted the tremendous opportunities India offers across various sectors, especially in the shipping sector," he said. Discussions on the shipping sector assume significance as India is key to promote growth in this segment, as it will help boost trade and cut transportation costs for businesses. ALSO READ: India, US to give preferential market access to businesses, says Goyal Indian exporters faced several challenges during the Red Sea crisis, with freight rates surging sharply due to high charges imposed by foreign shipping lines.