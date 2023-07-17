Home / Economy / News / Paddy price falls following mandi tax exemption by Chhattisgarh govt

Paddy price falls following mandi tax exemption by Chhattisgarh govt

In the last kharif marketing season, the government procured 10.7 million tonnes of paddy from the farmers

R Krishna Das Raipur
Labourers collect paddy at a market | PHOTO: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Farmers selling paddy at the Krishi Upaj Mandi (agriculture product market) are in a fix as the price has come down following the withdrawal of mandi tax exemption. The period of exemption of mandi tax granted by the Chhattisgarh government expired on July 12.

Since no new order was issued to extend the period of exemption, mandi tax came into effect in the Krishi Upaj Mandi.

The state levies 5.20 per cent market fee (mandi tax) that includes mandi fee of Rs 3, farmers’ welfare cess of Rs 2 and other tax of Rs 0.20. Earlier, the traders were paying Rs 2 as mandi tax. The Chhattisgarh government amended the order and imposed a tax of Rs 5.20 in December last year.

Following protest from traders, the state government gave exemption, the validity of which ended on July 12.

According to the practice, the farmers first sell their yield directly in the state-owned primary cooperative society. Here, the state government purchases paddy by paying the minimum support price (MSP).

In the last kharif marketing season, the government procured 10.7 million tonnes of paddy from the farmers.

According to the policy, farmers can sell only 15 quintal per acre in the society. However, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel recently increased it to 20 quintal per acre. The farmers sell the remaining yield in the Krishi Upaj Mandi to the traders.

The traders have reportedly reduced the price, following the mandi tax coming into effect. They had to bear the tax burden of Rs 5 on purchase of Rs 100.

BJP MLA and former minister Brijmohan Agarwal said that the price of paddy in the market had come down drastically due to the collection of mandi fees by the government.

Also Read

Paddy custom milling gains momentum as Chhattisgarh govt changes policy

IIT-M to develop tech to upcycle paddy waste for making supercapacitors

Chhattisgarh govt procures over 10 mt of paddy at MSP for the first time

I-T Dept sends 8,000 notices to taxpayers who claimed exemption for charity

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

ESIC adds 2.02 million new employees for the month of May: Payroll data

Indian traders scoop up cheaper Chinese steel, says industry execs

Air India writes off Rs 7,000 crore but turns Ebitdar positive in FY23

Lodha to Sobha: Net debt of India's top realty players down 43% in 3 years

German law on forced labour to have little impact on India's trade: GTRI

Topics :Paddyfarmers

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story