Navarro backs Trump tariffs, says road to Ukraine peace runs through Delhi

Navarro targets India’s oil trade with Russia
- American consumers buy Indian goods, while India restricts US exports through high tariffs and barriers
- India uses these US dollars to buy cheap Russian oil
- Indian refiners, with silent Russian partners, refine and sell the oil internationally for profit
- Russia, in turn, receives hard currency to fund its war in Ukraine
India has turned into an ‘oil money laundromat’ for Moscow: Navarro
- India now exports over 1 million barrels of refined petroleum daily, more than half the Russian crude it imports
- Proceeds go to politically connected energy firms in India while fuelling Russia’s war effort
- Fuels refined in India are exported to Europe, Africa and Asia, allowing Moscow’s oil to bypass sanctions under “a pretense of neutrality”
Trade imbalance with India and US response
Road to peace in Ukraine runs through New Delhi: Navarro
‘India can get relief if it stops Russian oil buys’: Navarro
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app