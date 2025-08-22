Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Refining profit sharing scheme: Navarro slams India over Russia oil buying

Refining profit sharing scheme: Navarro slams India over Russia oil buying

The fresh salvo is the latest from the trade hawk and comes after India has signalled it'll keep buying Russian oil, a step

Peter Navarro, White House adviser to President Donald Trump

“They don’t need the oil. It’s a refining profit sharing scheme. It’s a laundromat for the Kremlin. That’s the reality of that,” Navarro said.

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro blasted India for continuing to buy Russian oil and said he expects punitive tariffs of 50 per cent on imports from the South Asian nation to kick in as planned next week.
 
“I see that taking place,” Navarro told reporters in front of the White House when asked about the tariffs on India that are set to double on August 27. “India doesn’t appear to want to recognise its role in the bloodshed. It simply doesn’t. It’s cozying up to Xi Jinping, is what it’s doing.”
 
The fresh salvo is the latest from the trade hawk and comes after India has signalled it'll keep buying Russian oil, a step
 
 
that would preserve a vital market for Moscow. Stung by the steep 50 per cent levy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has reiterated its long-standing friendship with Russia and moved to ease tensions with regional rival China in recent days.
 
India has ramped up oil imports from Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022, when Group of Seven nations imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Moscow’s crude that aimed to limit the Kremlin’s energy revenue. The Trump administration sees those purchases as helping fund Russia’s war, with 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods set to be among the highest on any country’s products.

"They don't need the oil. It's a refining profit sharing scheme. It's a laundromat for the Kremlin. That's the reality of that," Navarro said. "Look, Modi is a great leader. But please, please India, like, look at what is, what your role here is in the global economy and good here. It's like, what you're doing right now is not creating peace, it's perpetuating the war."
 
Oil advanced in a choppy session after the comments.
 
India accou­nts for 37 per cent of Russia’s oil exports, acco­r­ding to Mosc­ow-based Kas­a­tkin Consulting.
 
India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in Moscow on Thursday that his government is “perplexed” by the US threats and criticism of the purchases of Russian crude. “We are a country where actually the Americans said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilize the world energy markets, including buying oil from Russia.”
 
Trump has already signed the executive order specifying that tariff increases on India would take effect at 50 per cent at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on Aug. 27.
 
Despite the lashing against India, many investors are skeptical the US will follow through with an additional 25 per cent tariff. In a Nomura survey of
 
144 respondents, nearly half believed there’s less than a 40 per cent chance of implementation, economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in a note Friday.
 

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

