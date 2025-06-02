Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Good news very soon on India-Oman free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

Good news very soon on India-Oman free trade agreement: Piyush Goyal

Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India

Piyush Goyal has said that negotiations between India and Oman for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) are progressing. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Paris
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that negotiations between India and Oman for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) are progressing, and some "good news" may come "very soon" on that.

The negotiations received a much-needed impetus after the visit of Goyal to Muscat in January this year.

The talks for the agreement, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), formally began in November 2023.

"I think you will see some good news very soon on the Oman FTA," the minister told reporters here when asked whether the FTA talks with Oman can be concluded this year. 

 

Goyal is here on an official visit to hold talks with French leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments. He will also attend a mini-ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) on June 3.

In such agreements, two trading partners either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They also ease norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

Oman is the third-largest export destination among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for India. India already has a similar agreement with another GCC member UAE which came into effect in May 2022.

The bilateral trade was about $10.5 billion (exports $4 billion and imports $6.54 billion) in 2024-25.

India's key imports are petroleum products and urea. These account for over 70 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers, pet coke, gypsum, chemicals, and iron and steel.

Taking about such agreements, the minister said these FTAs not just promote trade in goods and services, but also strengthen supply chain, bring confidence in businesses of both sides about stable polices, and predictability. 

"So in a way, it's a big message when you conclude an FTA," he added.

When asked if India could see further domestic reforms as a result of these agreements, the minister said FTA stands on their own footing and have no relationship to "our own" domestic efforts to make the country more attractive.

"These agreements are more towards opening markets on both sides which lead to greater competitiveness, improved productivity and efficiency in all processes," he said.

Goyal said the National Manufacturing Mission, announced in the Budget, may come up soon.

It will further bring an "orderly shape" to how states and the Centre work together in the direction of promoting manufacturing in India, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

