Piyush Goyal meets US Commerce Secretary Lutnick, discusses trade ties

The meeting holds immense importance as both countries are in the process of finalising the legal text for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement

Piyush Goyal with Howard Lutnick and Sergio Gor
Piyush Goyal with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor | Image: X/@PiyushGoyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:33 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he has held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and discussed ways to expand trade relationship between the two countries.

"Hosted US Secretary of Commerce @HowardLutnick & @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor. Engaged in very fruitful discussions to expand our trade and economic partnership," Goyal said in a social media post.

The meeting holds immense importance as both countries are in the process of finalising the legal text for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement.

Following the US Supreme Court order striking down US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the US has imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all the countries for 150 days.

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia US Trade Dealambassador

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:33 PM IST

