Piyush Goyal says India-EU FTA will be the 'mother of all deals'

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union will be the “mother of all deals”, a day after Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal hinted that both sides are likely to announce the conclusion of the trade talks on January 27.

“I have done seven deals so far, all with developed countries. This one will be the mother of all deals. The good thing about the deal will be that there is no competition between the EU and India. It’s a win-win for both sides,” the minister said on the sidelines of the Startup India event.

The minister said there would be no compromise on the country’s interests and that all sensitive issues such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and dairy would be addressed to India’s satisfaction. The agreement will cover all aspects of the deal, but only ‘sensitive’ agriculture issues on ‘both sides’ are off the table, a senior government official had said on Thursday. “In earlier times, when governments were negotiating, they were negotiating from a position of weakness. Therefore, they were doing deals with ASEAN and such economies. They were trying to join RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), which would have meant an FTA with China. It would have been a death knell for Make in India, small-scale industries and farmers. All the FTAs by Prime Minister Modi are with developed countries and not a single one with competing economies,” Goyal said.

During the three-day (January 25–27) state visit, the President of the European Council, António Luís Santos da Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will co-chair the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also be the chief guests at this year’s Republic Day parade. Additionally, Goyal said exports in the first 14 days of January are “highly positive”, following 1.8 per cent growth in shipments in December. During January 8–9, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Brussels, in a decisive step forward in the India–EU FTA negotiations and in resolving pending issues. This was preceded by high-level discussions between Agrawal and the Director-General for Trade, European Commission, on January 6–7.