PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to secure investment pledges from Japan of more than 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) during his two-day trip to the country, people familiar with the matter said, as he seeks to bolster the economy against soaring US tariffs.

The two sides are also expected to sign an economic security pact covering cooperation on semiconductors, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, the officials in New Delhi said, asking not to be identified to discuss matters that are still private.

Modi said in a statement Thursday that the two sides will focus on “shaping the next phase” of their partnership. “We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors,” he said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Amid strained US ties, PM Modi begins four-day visit to Japan, China Modi will visit Japan on Friday and Saturday, where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and governors of Japanese prefectures. He will then travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit — his first visit to the country in seven years — where he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping. New Delhi is resetting ties with China after a 2020 border clash, and reaching out to friendly nations to shore up support as relations with the US sour. President Donald Trump this week imposed 50% tariffs on India goods, the highest in Asia.