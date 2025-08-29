Home / Economy / News / PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

PM Modi to secure $68 bn Japan investment, boost AI, chip ties during visit

During PM Modi's visit to Japan, the two sides are also expected to step up plans on defense cooperation, with New Delhi focusing on transfer of technology and jointly developing military hardware

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi will visit Japan on Friday and Saturday, where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and governors of Japanese prefectures (Photo: PTI)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Sudhi Ranjan Sen
 
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to secure investment pledges from Japan of more than 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) during his two-day trip to the country, people familiar with the matter said, as he seeks to bolster the economy against soaring US tariffs. 
The two sides are also expected to sign an economic security pact covering cooperation on semiconductors, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence, the officials in New Delhi said, asking not to be identified to discuss matters that are still private. 
 
Modi said in a statement Thursday that the two sides will focus on “shaping the next phase” of their partnership. “We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors,” he said in a statement.  
Modi will visit Japan on Friday and Saturday, where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Shigeru Ishiba and governors of Japanese prefectures. He will then travel to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit — his first visit to the country in seven years — where he is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping.
 
New Delhi is resetting ties with China after a 2020 border clash, and reaching out to friendly nations to shore up support as relations with the US sour. President Donald Trump this week imposed 50% tariffs on India goods, the highest in Asia.
 
During Modi’s visit to Japan, the two sides are also expected to step up plans on defense cooperation, with New Delhi focusing on transfer of technology and jointly developing military hardware, the people said. India and Japan are working to develop a sophisticated sensor for seamless communication while increasing the stealth features of warships.
 
India is the second-largest importer of arms after Ukraine — according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. It’s trying to ramp up domestic weapons manufacturing and acquire technology from nations such as France, Germany, Japan and the US. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Navarro backs Trump tariffs, says road to Ukraine peace runs through Delhi

Premium

Gen-next economic reforms: Big ticket projects, slashed compliances

Premium

Tariff fix key to India-US trade deal negotiations, govt remains hopeful

Premium

Crude oil imports from Russia set to dip in Sep, Oct before rising again

Manufacturing, consumer goods lift India's July IIP growth to 3.5%

Topics :Narendra ModiJapanIndia china tradeIndia China relationsXi JinpingMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story