Record $32 billion raised in 2025 through overseas syndicated loans

People from industry said this was expected to continue this year. Activity in the bond market for dollars may pick up after a subdued 2025, amid the growing expectation of interest rates in the United States (US) coming down.

“The market of such loans will be driven by firms particularly those in the mid-market space and looking to grow through acquisition. This should bring in new sectors and structures,” said Chetan Joshi, managing director and head, debt financing, HSBC India, adding that the bank would look to capitalise on growth opportunities in India. “Demand for high-quality Indian names on the part of international banks has resulted in a sharp compression in spreads for new foreign-currency borrowing, further driving up volumes,” he added. HSBC last year was the top book-runner in the loan market. The data shows that of the $32.5 billion raised, over $12.5 billion was for corporate financing while financial institutions, including banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), drew in more than $10 billion.