Datanomics: Skew towards UAE continues in bilateral trade with India

During his visit to India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reviewed the bilateral cooperation between India and the UAE with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus was on trade following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) in 2022. The two leaders set a goal to double the bilateral trade to $200 billion by 2032, after it crossed $100 billion in FY25.

The bilateral trade between India and the UAE remains skewed in the latter’s favour, with India recording a trade deficit with the UAE of nearly $27 billion in FY25. India’s exports to the UAE have largely stagnated from $33 billion in FY15 to $36.64 billion in FY25. In contrast, imports from the UAE more than doubled from $26.14 billion to $63.4 billion over this period.