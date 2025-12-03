IMF hasn't questioned GDP growth figures, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The ‘C’ rating assigned by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to India’s national accounts data was linked only to the country’s use of an old base year of 2011-12 for GDP data, and the IMF had not questioned India’s growth numbers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Terming the debate around the IMF’s rating for India’s national accounts data adequacy “very ill-informed”, the minister said the IMF report released recently mainly talks about India’s overall economic performance which it has praised. The IMF expects India to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2025-26, and has appreciated its macro stability and inflation management, with inflation, she noted, is expected to stay around 2.3 per cent, below the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band.