PwC seeks clarity on GST input tax credit for data centre construction

The government should provide clarity on whether the infrastructure of hyperscale data centres qualifies as “plant and machinery” rather than as civil structures, to help them be eligible for input tax credit (ITC) on construction-related activities, tax advisory firm PwC has recommended.

Why does PwC say data centre infrastructure should be treated differently?

Data centres, PwC said, have unique operational requirements, operate with integrated infrastructure, and are purpose-built, so they cannot be repurposed for any other use.

How does PwC argue ITC should apply for co-location data centre providers?

“In the specific case of co-location data centre service providers, an additional argument can be advanced that construction is not ‘on own account’ where the output is the taxable leasing/renting of space, racks, and related infrastructure. Read together with the plant-and-machinery carve-out, this supports the position that ITC should be available for such outward leasing supplies,” PwC said.

What other incentives did PwC suggest for data centres? To further boost data centre growth in India, the government should also consider introducing a more favourable depreciation regime, as these facilities are built to optimise the performance and security of digital infrastructure. What clarity does PwC want on cross-border cloud-related transactions? Given the cross-border nature of cloud services, the government should also provide clarity around the characterisation of the transactions of these data centres — on whether they fall under the category of royalty to the parent company or will be categorised as a fee for technical services, PwC has recommended.

What tax risks did PwC flag for foreign entities? “In a few instances, concerns have been raised that foreign entities may have a PE in India, and therefore, there should be profit attribution. This may expose the non-resident entity to uncertainty around profits taxable in India,” the tax advisory firm said. What changes did PwC suggest to the SEP framework? Apart from these, PwC also recommended that the government amend the significant economic presence (SEP) framework, as the current threshold of Rs 2 crore in revenue or 300,000 users for taxing non-resident enterprises may be too low for data centre companies.