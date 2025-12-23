Benign inflation may keep India's policy rates low for a long time: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said India is likely to remain in a prolonged period of low policy rates as long as inflation stays benign and the economy is not hit by a major supply-side shock.

“I do feel inflation will remain benign for a long time,” Malhotra said in an interview to India Today. “And if that is so, barring shocks on the supply side, the weather, geopolitics or something else, we’re in for a long period of low policy rates.”

India’s inflation rate picked up in November from a record low in the previous month but stayed well below the central bank’s 4% target. The RBI cut interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month and signaled its willingness to ease monetary policy further, citing soft inflation readings.