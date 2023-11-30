Home / Economy / News / Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre was committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving 'Ease Of Living'

BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The high Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures for the second quarter of 2023-24 (FY24) show the resilience and strength of the Indian Economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. India's Q2FY24 GDP growth was reported at 7.6 per cent, much higher than the 6.5 per cent projection of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

In a post on social media platform X, Modi said, "The GDP growth numbers for Q2 display the resilience and strength of the Indian economy in the midst of such testing times globally. We are committed to ensuring fast-paced growth to create more opportunities, rapid eradication of poverty and improving 'Ease Of Living' for our people."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the first quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), India's GDP grew by 7.8 per cent.

The jump in GDP figures in the second quarter was led by manufacturing and construction industries.

The highest growth was registered in the manufacturing industry at 13.9 per cent in Q2 as compared to a fall of 3.8 per cent in the same quarter last year. It was 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY24.

The second-highest growth was witnessed in the construction industry at 13.3 per cent. It was 5.7 per cent in Q2FY23. In Q1FY24, it was 7.9 per cent.

The electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services industry registered the third-highest growth of 10.1 per cent as compared to 6 per cent in Q2FY23. In Q1FY24, it was 2.9 per cent.

During the July-September quarter, the agriculture industry grew at a slower pace of 1.2 per cent as compared to 2.5 per cent a year ago. It had grown by 3.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Last month, the MPC predicted the second quarter GDP growth at 6.5 per cent. However, at the Business Standard BFSI Summit last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Q2 GDP figure is likely to surprise everyone on the upside.

Das had said, "Looking at the momentum of economic activity, looking at a few early indicators, I can say that the second-quarter GDP number, as and when it is released, at the end of November, in all probability will surprise everyone on the upside."

For FY24, RBI has pegged India's GDP growth projection at 6.5 per cent. In a report titled "China Slows India Grows", rating agency S&P said that it expects India to grow at 6.4 per cent. For next year, FY25, S&P has pegged India's GDP growth at 6.9 per cent.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Rupee settles at fresh closing low of 83.39/$ as dollar index rises

Open market operation discussions die down due to tight liquidity

India's oil imports from Russia rebound in November on Diwali demand

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Eight key infrastructure sectors growth up at 12.1% in October: Govt data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia GDP growthGDP growthGDPIndia Prime MinisterBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story