Quartz exports decline 34% in FY25 as China slashes import volumes

India’s quartz exports declined sharply in FY25, falling to 916 kilo tonnes (kt) from 1,378 kt in FY24—a 34 per cent drop after three consecutive years of strong growth, according to data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Mines on Wednesday.

The steep fall was primarily driven by a collapse in exports to China, which had emerged as India’s top buyer in FY24 with 626 kt. In FY25, shipments to China plunged 78 per cent to 137 kt. Quartz exports had risen steadily from 693 kt in FY21 to 1,378 kt in FY24, marking a 99 per cent increase.