Quartz exports decline 34% in FY25 as China slashes import volumes

After three years of steady growth, India's quartz exports slipped to 916 kt in FY25 due to a sharp drop in demand from China, which had been the top buyer in FY24

quartz
Despite the export slump, India remains largely self-sufficient in meeting domestic demand, with imports of only 4 kt in FY25. (Image: Freepik)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
India’s quartz exports declined sharply in FY25, falling to 916 kilo tonnes (kt) from 1,378 kt in FY24—a 34 per cent drop after three consecutive years of strong growth, according to data tabled in Parliament by the Ministry of Mines on Wednesday.
 
The steep fall was primarily driven by a collapse in exports to China, which had emerged as India’s top buyer in FY24 with 626 kt. In FY25, shipments to China plunged 78 per cent to 137 kt. Quartz exports had risen steadily from 693 kt in FY21 to 1,378 kt in FY24, marking a 99 per cent increase.
 
The decline comes even as the government has been actively promoting mineral exports under initiatives such as the Districts as Export Hubs programme and the Export Promotion Mission announced in the Union Budget 2025–26. Quartz was reclassified as a major mineral in February 2025, shifting its regulation from state to central oversight.
 
Despite the export slump, India remains largely self-sufficient in meeting domestic demand, with imports of only 4 kt in FY25. Quartz production in key states such as Rajasthan has risen steadily, touching 25.3 lakh tonnes in FY25.
 

Topics :Indian exportsMining industryMetals & minerals

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

