Rajasthan govt gives a booster shot to rural health infrastructure



“The process has already been started,” a senior official of the medical & health department said. The government plans to spend more than Rs 22,000 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). This is around 7.4 per cent of the Budget outlay, which is higher than the majority of the states in the country. The Rajasthan government has proposed to provide 500 additional 104 Janani Express ambulances and 108 emergency vehicles to strengthen health infrastructure in the state.



Additionally, the official said Rs 150 crore would be spent on renovation, repair, etc. of hospitals and hostels attached to medical colleges in FY24. While Nimbahera-Chittorgarh will get a nursing college, a hospital wing for women will be established in Didwana-Nagaur. Under the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi Rajasthan Yojana scheme, the state has made out-patient departments and inpatient departments free in government institutions. This benefited more than 3.5 trillion people in FY23. Under the free medical test scheme, some tests will be started in the districts as well as in community health centres at block headquarters.



“A sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been approved to open medical colleges in Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, and Jalore,” the official said. The sub-district hospitals of Mahuva-Dausa, Bhiwadi-Alwar and Laxmangarh-Sikar will be upgraded to district hospitals.