Rajasthan govt signs 1,600 MoUs worth ₹1.37 trillion for tourism push

The Rajasthan government has signed 1,600 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a proposed investment of over ₹1.37 trillion in the tourism sector

The projects, including hotels, resorts, heritage properties, wellness centres and eco-tourism, were inked as part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, held in December 2024.

“An investment of about ₹1.37 trillion is proposed in these, and around 1.9 lakh people are expected to get employment once these projects are on the ground”, Rukmani Riar, commissioner, Department of Tourism, said.

She added that of the total, 29 projects are already functional and 213 have reached the groundbreaking stage. These projects account for about ₹28,200 crore and 13, 500 jobs.

To ensure the timely implementation of these MoUs, the state government is taking proactive steps. A recent meeting in Jaipur brought together 79 MoU holders to address investor concerns at the departmental level. "Representatives of the Tourism Finance Corporation of India invited from Delhi shared financial suggestions. Also, all the district collectors have been instructed to organise MoU review meetings so that local problems can be resolved immediately," Riar added. The meeting also discussed pending projects, land allocation, building approvals and other procedural hurdles. Rajesh Yadav, principal secretary (tourism, art and culture) and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman, said tourism is not just an industry but is becoming the backbone of economic development and employment generation in Rajasthan. He added that the state will showcase its tourism development on national and international platforms at the Rising Rajasthan Partnership Conclave, scheduled for 11- 12 December, 2025.