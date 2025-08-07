Home / Economy / News / India's Russian oil puzzle: Higher cost, drying offers, and tariff pressure

India's Russian oil puzzle: Higher cost, drying offers, and tariff pressure

India's oil trade with Russia faces its toughest test yet with spiking procurement costs, tightening sanctions, disappearing discounts and the looming threat of Trump's tariffs

oil import
Indian refiners, once flush with cheap Russian oil, are now struggling to secure shipments as Western sanctions tighten, shipping insurance becomes harder to access, and intermediaries begin to vanish from the spot market. (Representational image)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
What was once a transactional energy relationship with Russia has now become the focal point of a growing diplomatic storm. India’s decision to continue purchasing discounted Russian crude, seen by the US as a lifeline to Moscow’s war economy, is now under direct scrutiny from US President Donald Trump. In remarks that have rattled policymakers in Delhi, Trump has imposed a sweeping 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods along with 25 per cent additional penalties for using Russian oil.
 
Indian refiners, once flush with cheap Russian oil, are now struggling to secure shipments as Western sanctions tighten, shipping insurance becomes harder to access, and intermediaries begin to vanish from the spot market. While India publicly stands its ground, the geopolitical tightrope is growing thinner. Behind the scenes, the country is racing to recalibrate its strategy, one that balances energy security, economic pragmatism, and a fraught global order.
 

West tightening the noose on Russian oil shipments

 
India currently relies on Russian crude for approximately 35 to 40 per cent of its oil imports, or roughly 1.9 million barrels per day as of mid-2025. But purchasing Russian oil comes with growing complications. US “secondary” sanctions now target over 180 vessels, Russian exporters like Gazprom Neft, and shadow tanker fleets, reducing sanctioned shipping capacity and dramatically increasing freight costs.
 
Indian refiners have attempted to build a “sanctions-proof” supply chain using alternate insurers and discreet shipping arrangements. However, many Indian companies remain exposed to US financial norms, and even sanctioned-compliant cargoes can carry operational risks.
 

Costs rise, discounts shrink, offers disappear

 
In January this year, freight surcharges made shipping Russian oil to India especially costly: Aframax tanker deliveries surged to $9–10 million per load, compared to $6.5–7.5 million for China-bound deliveries. Discounts on Russian crude have narrowed significantly, weakening the economic rationale.
 
Major state-owned refiners have paused new Russian spot buys, citing reduced discounts and mounting US pressure. Even discounted Russian crude, once profitable, is now offset by rising insurance and freight costs, eating into refinery margins. Spot-market intermediaries and traders have suspended new offers since March.
 
Indian refiners like BPCL and IOCL, which typically import 16–17 Russian cargoes monthly, covering roughly 35 per cent of their needs, have reported being unable to secure shipments due to tightened sanctions.
 
With cargo offers drying up and insurance options constrained, refiners like BPCL are floating tenders for West Asian (e.g. Abu Dhabi’s Murban) and US crude to offset lost Russian volumes. Some are exploring six-month US supply agreements, though at higher landed costs, which significantly reduces margins.
 
Private players like Reliance and Nayara Energy maintain longer-term Russian contracts but also face EU sanctions. Nayara is now under EU restrictions on export of refined products.
 

India’s alternatives if Russian crude disappears

 
Last month, energy minister Hardeep Singh Puri affirmed India’s ability to secure crude from other sources, pointing to diversification from 27 to 40 countries in recent months — including Brazil, Canada, and Guyana — along with higher volumes from OPEC members.
 
However, analysts caution that replacing 1.8 to 2.0 million barrels per day of Russian oil quickly is difficult. Alternative sources are generally $4–5 per barrel more expensive and may not match the Urals-grade compatibility with Indian refinery output streams. Extended logistics and rigid contracts further complicate a fast switch.
 
Analysts have warned that exiting Russian crude could inflate India’s oil import bill by $9–11 billion annually, potentially pressuring fuel prices and headline inflation. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, however, expects macroeconomic effects to remain manageable.
 

If India exits, China becomes Russia’s only major buyer

 
If India exits the Russian crude market, only China will remain as a primary buyer. India and China together consume around 80 per cent of Russian seaborne exports, with India accounting for roughly 36 to 38 per cent and China about 45 to 47 per cent.
 
Moscow could respond by shutting the CPC pipeline, potentially cutting global flows by 3 to 3.5 per cent of world supply. OPEC+ has already agreed to raise output by 547,000 barrels per day in September to stabilise markets. Yet, analysts warn that if Russian barrels are removed, global prices could leap to $80–90 per barrel and temporarily spike above $100–200 if disruptions escalate.
 
Brent crude has already responded to tariff threats, rising to around $68.60 per barrel on August 6.
 

India’s strategic dilemma grows sharper

 
India sits at a critical crossroads: surrender to US pressure to cease Russian oil purchases or cling to an import strategy that shields domestic fuel prices but risks escalating trade retaliation.
 
Although Indian officials claim there has been no instruction to cut imports and emphasise the long-term nature of contracts, the suspension of imports by public-sector refineries signals real operational shifts.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gifting startups raised $115.9 mn over a decade, funding declined in 2025

India exploring new export markets amid US tariff hikes: MEA official

World is witnessing trade policy dislocation, says finance ministry

Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

Trump's first tranche of 25% tariffs on Indian imports take effect

Topics :BS Web ReportsIndia RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictIndia-Russia tiesRussia Oil productionUS RussiaTrump tariffsTrump trade policies

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story