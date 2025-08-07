Home / Economy / News / Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

India condemns new 25% duty on exports; total levy now at 50%; analysts expect talks before August 27 deadline

gross domestic product gdp
US 50% tariff on Indian goods may hit GDP growth | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s economy could take an additional 0.3 percentage point (pp) annualised hit to real gross domestic product (GDP) growth following US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a fresh 25 per cent duty on Indian imports, Goldman Sachs said. This is over and above the 0.3 pp impact previously estimated from the April 2025 tariff round. 
 
According to Goldman Sachs, once exclusions, such as those under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act, 1962, are applied, the effective average tariff rate on Indian exports to the US will settle at around 32 per cent. 
 

US doubles tariff on Indian goods

On Wednesday evening, Trump issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent duty on Indian imports. This brings the total levy to 50 per cent, effective August 27.
 
The new measure, the order stated, was triggered by India’s continued crude oil purchases from Russia. 
 

India’s US exposure significant

India’s exposure to the US market is substantial. Around 4 per cent of India’s GDP is linked to final demand from the United States, Goldman Sachs analysts noted.
 
In FY25, India exported goods worth $86.5 billion to the US, while imports stood at $45.7 billion. Key exports include electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, while major imports are crude oil, gems and jewellery, and machinery.
 

Russian crude oil: A flashpoint in India-US trade relations

One major point of tension is oil. While Russia provided about one-third of India’s crude oil in FY25, the US share was just 4 per cent. That share did rise to 8 per cent in April and May 2025, but the US remains a minor supplier overall.
 

MEA terms move 'unfair'

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the US action “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” It said India’s energy sourcing was guided by market pricing and supply security.
 
“It is extremely unfortunate that the US has chosen to penalise India for decisions being made by several other countries in their own national interest,” the MEA said in a strongly worded statement.
 

PM Modi: Farmers, fishers, dairy will not be sacrificed

Addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India would not compromise on the interests of its farmers, fishers, or dairy industry.
 
The interest of our farmers is our top priority… I know that I will have to pay a heavy personal price for this. But I am ready for it,” the Prime Minister said.
 

Room for negotiations remains

Goldman Sachs has not revised its India GDP forecast yet, but flagged the possibility of further impact if retaliatory actions or broader trade restrictions follow.
 
“There is a window for negotiation,” the report said, pointing to the three-week gap before the new tariffs come into effect.
 
A day earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held its FY26 GDP growth projection steady at 6.5 per cent, citing a lack of sufficient data to warrant revisions. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, speaking after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, said, “We do not have sufficient data to revise our GDP forecast,” adding that global uncertainties had already been factored into earlier projections.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India slams US 25% tariff as 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable'

Anand Mahindra urges India to turn tariff turmoil into "1991 moment"

Not worried about bank savings being put into equities: RBI guv Malhotra

US doubles tariff on India to 50% over Russian crude oil purchases

RBI panel for retaining WACR as operating target of monetary policy

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffstrump tariffBS Web ReportsUS India relations US trade policyTrump trade policyUS on India tradeIndia trade policyIndia GDP growthGDP forecast

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story