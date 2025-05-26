Rajasthan govt to soon bring out a policy to boost film production

Rajasthan is planning to come out with a policy soon in a bid to boost film and television production in the state.

Diya Kumari, the state’s deputy chief minister who also holds the tourism portfolio, has directed officials to finalise the policy, alongside working on plans to boost adventure tourism in the state.

This will be the second attempt at such a policy — according to a tourism department official, the first dedicated policy for film tourism had been issued in 2022 to attract film shootings and production.

The new policy will include ways of easing the processes involved in obtaining approvals for shooting and disbursement of subsidies.

The state has consistently attracted filmmakers from around the world due to its scenic locales like forts, palaces and sand dunes. "Classics like Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and Guide (1965) were shot in the state. Endless scenes of dunes, drying chillies and village locations are commonplace for films with a rural setting. Even some of the blockbuster television serials and advertisements have Rajasthan as their backdrop," a tourism department official said. He added that Hollywood has also utilised Rajasthan's locations, with films like Octopussy (1983) and Holy Smoke (1999). Globally renowned director Satyajit Ray also shot a large portion of Sonar Kella (1971) in the state.