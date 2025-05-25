NITI Aayog nudges states to finalise intermediate targets for 2030, 2035

The NITI Aayog has prodded states to finalise short- and medium-term targets to become developed in their own capacity as part of the “Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047” theme.

This comes in the wake of the Centre’s push for clearly defined outcome targets for states, with precise and achievable targets by 2030 and 2035, in addition to the broader ambition to make India a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

According to NITI Aayog’s approach paper for states, the 2030 targets will focus on foundational reforms, quick wins, flagship projects, and early indicators of transformation.

The medium-term targets will look at institutional transformation, infrastructure, sectoral competitiveness, and inclusive social outcomes.

“The intermediate targets help the Centre identify where it needs to step in and assist states, other than building a national consensus on the direction to move forward. This exercise of granularity led to a lot more fruitful discussions in things like development in social, physical and digital infrastructure, and export logistics,” said a senior government official, after a governing council meeting. According to NITI Aayog, in the next two decades, India will grow almost eight times of what it is today. This means that 80 per cent of what India will be in 2047 will emerge in the next two decades. “A Viksit Rajya is a sine qua non for a Viksit Bharat,” said an approach paper released by the official think tank.

Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have already created their vision documents, with disaggregated intermediate targets. According to officials, support for development of infrastructure and logistics remained a key focus during the governing council meeting on Saturday. ALSO READ: India beats Japan, now fourth-largest economy: NITI CEO Subrahmanyam Of these, several were for states under the Purvodaya Scheme (Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh) announced in the last Union Budget. They have been or will be incorporated into the final framework. At a press briefing after the meeting, NITI Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) BVR Subrahmanyam and member Ramesh Chand said that a committee under the latter’s leadership has prepared a roadmap for Purvodaya beneficiary states.

“States will send their comments and suggestions and we’ll release the report by June 15,” said Chand. Another senior official said that facilitating smoother export logistics for Purvodaya states has been a key target for the NITI Aayog under the scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also focused on exports during his interaction with states at the meeting. “He encouraged the states to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said states should utilise it to the optimum,” a statement by NITI Aayog on Saturday said.