India set to become fourth-largest economy in FY25, overtaking Japan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) April 2025 World Economic Outlook projects India’s GDP for FY 2025-26 to increase to $ 4,187 billion taking over Japan’s $ 4,186 billion GDP for calendar year 2025.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam on Saturday said that India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, overtaking Japan. He added that India is likely to surpass Germany to claim the third position within the next 2.5 to 3 years.

ALSO READ: Bond market sees more OMO buys after RBI's surplus transfer falls short The IMF's projection for the following financial year shows a wider gap between India’s and Japan’s GDP. The report estimates India’s GDP in FY 2026–27 to reach $4.601 trillion, compared to Japan’s calendar year 2026 GDP of $4.373 trillion.

The size of India’s economy has been revised upward to Rs 331 trillion for FY25, against the earlier estimate of Rs 324 trillion.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is officially estimated to decelerate to 6.5 per cent during FY25, compared to 9.2 per cent in the previous year. The Indian economy has come closer to Japan’s and is now poised to surpass it during the current financial year. Japan’s economy stood at $4 trillion in 2024.

The final GDP data for the financial year 2025 will be released by the government by the end of May.