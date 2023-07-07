Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 200 crore to ramp up infra in industrial hubs

The Rajasthan government plans to spend around Rs 200 crore to ramp up infrastructure in several industrial hubs to attract a slew of investments in the state, an official said.

“The state government’s aim is to bring more investment to the state. This can be done by developing world-class infrastructure facilities in industrial hubs and also by announcing investor-friendly policies,” the official said.

Out of Rs 400 crore outlined for infrastructure development in Rajasthan, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to overhaul industrial areas, which includes Saraneshwar, Growth Centre Abu Road in Sirohi district; Soniana-in Chittorgarh district; Barmer, Balotra in Barmer district; Sitapura, Prahladpura, Ramcha­ndr­apura, Tunga, Manda in Jaipur district and Phalodi in Jodhpur district.

The state government also plans to undertake environmental and infrastructure development works to the tune of Rs 100 crore from this corpus in the industrial hubs of Bhiwadi, Neemrana in Alwar district, and Bharatpur of the National Capital Region (NCR), the official said.

Under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) located at Mahapura-Jaipur, an infrastructural overhaul will be undertaken by government agency Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) at Rs 25 crore, he added.

However, a state-based trade body is not happy with the development being undertaken in industrial areas. It has urged the state government for the “complete and full” development of industrial areas.

Prem Biyani, executive president of the Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), said it was important to note that proper infrastructure facilities should be available in the existing industrial areas before setting up new industries.