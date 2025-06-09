Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

The department has fixed a revenue collection target of ₹12,950 crore in FY26. It was among the top revenue generating departments in Rajasthan in FY25

mining minerals mines
Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The mines department of Rajasthan earned a revenue of over ₹1,306 crore in the first two months of 2025-26 (FY26), which is ₹57.7 crore more than the same period last year, according to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and geology).
 
The department has fixed a revenue collection target of ₹12,950 crore in FY26. It was among the top revenue generating departments in Rajasthan in FY25, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ₹9,228 crore. 
 
Ravikant said that 100 per cent realisation of revenue targets should be the “first priority” of department officers. “Any kind of loss and negligence will not be tolerated at any level in revenue collection,” he said. 
 
He added that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who also holds the mining portfolio, has instructed the department to take effective action against illegal mining, including the recovery of penalty amounts to discourage such activities. Ravikant added that officials have been instructed to auction the seized minerals. 
 
“We aim to encourage legal mining in the state and develop new opportunities for revenue and employment creation” Ravikant said.
 
He added that efforts are underway to bring the memoranda of understanding (MOUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan event in December 2024 to fruition.  
 
Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum.
 
The current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, through its 2024 mining policy, aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30, and eventually to 6-8 per cent by FY47. 

Topics :rajasthanMining industry

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

