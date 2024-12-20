Rajasthan to spend Rs 100 cr annually on one-district-one-product policy

Rajasthan plans to spend Rs 100 crore annually on the one-district-one-product (ODOP) policy for local artisans, farmers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs, said sources in the government.

The policy was launched some days ago and it is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Vocal for Local” vision, said an official of the state industries department. ODOP will also benefit workers, traders and exporters in the state's 50 districts.

“The ODOP initiative targets to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the state. The idea is to select, brand and promote one product from each district of the state to enable holistic socioeconomic growth across all regions,” the official said.

The policy will in each district identify products and services with export potential; formulate and implement district export action plans (DEAPs) and set up district export promotion committees (DEPCs). It will also set up state level export promotion committees (SEPC).

From the marble statues of Sirohi to honey made in Bharatpur, each district has something distinct. The ODOP policy will transform districts into export hubs for their local products, the official said. It will streamline support structures for local industries, improve the product value chain and promote regional growth.

The government will form a Rajasthan Export Promotion Council (REPC) and conduct surveys to identify products and services in the 50 districts.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh has been transferred to REPC for organizing buyer-seller meetings at divisional headquarters across the state. A catalogue of ODOP products, manufacturers and vendors has been prepared.

Sources in the industries department said around Rs 100 crore is expected to be incurred annually on ODOP.