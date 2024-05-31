RBI cancels 10-year green bond auction as market refuses to pay greenium

In a first, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday cancelled the auction of 10-year green bonds as traders refused to pay greenium, said dealers. Greenium signifies the premium investors are willing to pay for green bonds because of their sustainability impact.

Diverging from the pattern of issuing green bonds in the latter half, the government plans to issue green bonds worth Rs 12,000 crore in the first half of the current financial year. The green bonds were planned to be issued in two tranches of Rs 6,000 crore each for a period of 10 years.

“The bids were between 7 per cent-7.06 per cent (yield), which the RBI was not ready to pay,” said the treasury head at a private bank. At the time of the auction, the benchmark bond yield was trading at 6.99 per cent.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.98 per cent on Friday, against 7 per cent on Thursday.

Funds generated via the sale of green bonds will be allocated to public sector projects aimed at decreasing the carbon footprint of the economy.

“My sense is that the RBI thought the market is not interested right now. They might come back next week when the market will gain clarity after the election results,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

On the foreign exchange market, the RBI intervened through Dollar sales which protected the rupee from further depreciation.

The rupee depreciated to a two-week low on Friday to settle at Rs 83.47 against the Dollar due to month-end Dollar demand from oil companies and caution ahead of the national election results, said dealers.

The local currency had settled at Rs 83.32 per Dollar on Thursday.

“With the significant local event of the general election declaration on 4 June 2024 Tuesday, the rupee's volatility has remained range-bound and stable due to the RBI's efforts,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

During the week, the Indian unit moved in both directions exhibiting volatility in anticipation of upcoming election results. It appreciated to a high of Rs 83.04 per Dollar before closing at a low of Rs 83.47 ahead of the election result forecasts on June 1 and the actual results on June 4.

“The fight may be closer as indicated by the stock markets and rupee falling to near all-time low despite an upgrade in India’s outlook by S&P to positive and indication of a rating upgrade if the fiscal deficit of the country as a whole falls below 7 per cent. An inflow of $2.8 billion from MSCI rebalancing also could not alter the course of the currency as oil companies, defence, government debt payment, and FPIs bought the Dollar thus absorbing the entire inflow,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.