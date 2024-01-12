Home / Economy / News / RBI deputy governor Michael Patra gets another 1-year extension

RBI deputy governor Michael Patra gets another 1-year extension

Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in the Reserve Bank of India

Michael Patra, Deputy Governor, RBI
Manojit Saha Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Centre has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra by another year. The extension takes effect from January 15 this year. Patra is in charge of the all-important monetary policy department and a member of the rate-setting panel.

“The appointment committee of the Cabinet has approved the re-appointment of Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year, w.e.f 15.01.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the department of personnel and training.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Patra was first appointed as the RBI deputy governor in January 2020 for three years. Last year, the government extended his term by one year. Patra, a career central banker since 1985, has worked in various positions in the RBI. Before becoming deputy governor, Patra was executive director of the RBI. As an Executive Director also, he was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank. He will continue to be an ex-officio member of the MPC as the deputy governor. Patra is the only member of the MPC who has been on the rate-setting panel since its inception in 2016.

He worked in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as Senior Adviser to the Executive Director (India) from December 2008 to June 2012, when he actively engaged in the work of the IMF’s Executive Board through the period of the global financial crisis and the ongoing Euro area sovereign debt crisis.

A fellow of Harvard University, where he undertook post-doctoral research in financial stability, he has a PhD in Economics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Also Read

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Devaluation of Argentine Peso results in negative impact on Q3 sales: GCPL

India likely to register 6.9-7.2% GDP growth in FY24, says Deloitte

Retail inflation at four-month-high of 5.69% in December, Nov IIP at 2.4%

At $617 bn, India's foreign exchange reserves slip from near 22-month highs

Trade bodies, exporters in Rajasthan demand task force to boost exports

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIMichael PatraRBI GovernorHarvard UniversityInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story