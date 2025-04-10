RBI deputy governor red flags underwriting standards, high charges by NBFCs

Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor Swaminathan J came down heavily on some shadow banks for weak loan appraisal standards and charging excessive interest rates to customers, while acknowledging the rapid growth of the sector over the past decade, particularly in the last few years.

“Unfortunately, some NBFCs think they can pursue a business model where it is par for the course to resort to weak underwriting in pursuit of quick growth, coupled with excessive and unsustainable interest rates — at times masked as upfront charges or processing fees — which is followed by aggressive recovery practices upon default,” Swaminathan said in a speech at the Conference of Non-Banking Financial Companies held at Chennai last month. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Thursday.

Commenting that such a business model is unacceptable, Swaminathan said, “Financial inclusion cannot be used as a pretext for financial exploitation.”

He said the responsibility for fair conduct is a shared commitment by the chief executive officer, the board, and assurance functions in any entity. “A customer-centric culture must be driven from the top and embedded at all levels.”

Emphasising the need to treat customers fairly, the deputy governor said, “Even as we pursue scale, speed, and profits, we must not lose sight of fairness to the customer — that is the cornerstone of a sustainable business model.”

He said the NBFC sector must live up to its promise of inclusion by treating customers with dignity, transparency and care. “This entails ensuring transparent and easy-to-understand pricing, free from hidden charges or usurious interest rates. In instances of default, recovery practices must be conducted in an empathetic and respectful manner,” said Swaminathan.

Further, he asked NBFCs to adopt an intelligent risk-management approach. These financial companies should have broad-based, robust internal controls to timely manage and assess asset–liability mismatches, and the nature and tenor of their funding sources. He pointed out that the business model of NBFCs has its own set of structural risks, as their funding is short term compared to the maturity of their lending. Additionally, majority lending is directed towards higher-risk customer segments, making them more vulnerable to market stress and liquidity shocks.

He also urged statutory auditors to closely monitor the adequacy and effectiveness of NBFCs’ internal controls.

Audit findings must lead to timely and meaningful corrective action, not remain confined to meeting minutes, Swaminathan said, urging close scrutiny of complex structures, derivatives, off-balance-sheet items, related-party transactions, and provisioning policies.

NBFCs have emerged as powerful engines of credit. By complementing the traditional banking system, they have significantly expanded access to credit, particularly for segments that have historically been underserved or excluded, he said.

Through innovative credit delivery models that harness technology and local insights, NBFCs have been able to design customised financial products tailored to diverse borrower needs.

The deputy governor said their agility and close connection with customers have enabled them to play a role that is not only complementary to the role traditionally played by banks but, in many instances, catalytic in building a financial ecosystem characterised by deeper intermediation and wider opportunity.