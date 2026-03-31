RBI extends export credit window till June 30 amid West Asia disruptions

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday extended the enhanced export credit window, allowing up to 450 days for pre- and post-shipment finance on disbursals made till June 30, due to persistent disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict, the central bank said in a release.

The facility, originally rolled out in November 2025 amid global trade and tariff-related uncertainties, was earlier valid for disbursals up to March 31, 2026.

“As part of the above measures, the period for realisation of both pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit was enhanced to 450 days for disbursals made till March 31, 2026. Given the continuing logistical disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, it has been decided to extend the enhanced export credit period of 450 days for all disbursals made till June 30, 2026,” the release said.