Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI Guv lauds Budget, says Rs 1 trn tax relief will not impact inflation

RBI Guv lauds Budget, says Rs 1 trn tax relief will not impact inflation

Malhotra, a career bureaucrat who took over as the Governor of RBI in Dec, said that Rs 1 trn of tax relief given to middle class to spur consumption will not have any major impact on inflation

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
He said the government has curtailed the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent, which is better than the 4.5 per cent under the earlier announced fiscal glide path. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

New Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday lauded the Union Budget for FY26 as "excellent", which will help in economic growth as well as in the central bank's core objective of curtailing inflation.

Malhotra, a career bureaucrat who took over as the Governor of RBI in December, also said that the Rs 1 trillion of tax relief given to the middle class to spur consumption will not have any major impact on inflation.

"Overall, it is an excellent budget both from a growth perspective as well as from an inflation perspective," Malhotra told reporters hours after announcing a 0.25 per cent repo rate cut, the first such move by the RBI in five years. 

He said the government has curtailed the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent, which is better than the 4.5 per cent under the earlier announced fiscal glide path.

Malhotra said the proposals on vegetables, fruits and pulses through dedicated programmes will help curb inflation in the medium to long term. 

He explained that about 46 per cent of the consumer price inflation is food prices, and reminded that it is an increase in prices on this front that has impacted the headline numbers which have been blamed for the RBI not delivering on the growth-enhancing rate cut for so long.

Price of vegetables has a 6 per cent weight in CPI, while that of fruits has 2.5 per cent and pulses 2.9 per cent, Malhotra said, adding that the budget targets items which have over 11 per cent weight in the CPI.

Also Read

RBI to postpone digital deposit buffer mandate for banks by 1 year

RBI announces to add bond derivatives to investors' hedging toolkit

RBI MPC 2025 Highlights: Endeavour of RBI to provide as much as liquidity as required, says RBI Guv

Sebi-registered non-bank brokers can directly access NDS-OM, says RBI

RBI rate cut: Real estate firms expect mid-housing segments to thrive

Asked about the inflationary impact of the Rs 1 trillion tax relief announced in the budget, Malhotra said it will not have any upward impact on inflation and added that there is sufficient production capacity to serve the increased consumption.

The monetary policy committee considered all the factors, including the budget provisions, while announcing the 0.25 per cent cut in repo rate, he added.

Earlier, Malhotra had spoken about taking into account the cost of regulation while making rules which might be necessitated out of financial stability concerns.

He also said that the RBI is internally reviewing the economic capital framework, which dictates the upper limits on the surpluses that can be transferred to the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to review mkt trading, settlement timings to enhance scope, liquidity

Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

RBI defers proposed LCR norms implementation till at least March 31, 2026

MP announces drone policy, incentives to become manufacturing hub

RBI's internal committee reviewing economic capital framework: Governor

Topics :InflationRBI MPC MeetingBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story