RBI to review mkt trading, settlement timings to enhance scope, liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to conduct a comprehensive review of trading and settlement timings of various markets under its regulation is expected to help expand the ambit and enhance liquidity in market instruments. The regulator has set up a nine-member working group to make recommendations on trading and settlement timings, which will submit its report by April 30, 2025.

C S Setty, chairman, State Bank of India ( SBI ), said the regulatory announcement on forward contracts and reviewing the trade settlement cycle will ensure better price discovery and broader participation.

Seconding Setty’s view, Zarin Daruwala, chief executive officer, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said the announcements regarding the introduction of forward contracts in government securities, increased access to the government securities trading platform, and the review of trading and settlement timings should enhance liquidity in market instruments.

The RBI, in a statement, said that synchronised and complementary market and settlement timings across various financial market segments can facilitate efficient price discovery and optimise liquidity requirements. The RBI announced the formation of the working group, to be headed by R S Ratho, its executive director, in a statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies released alongside the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review.

Over the last few years, several developments have occurred, including the increased electronification of trading, the availability of foreign exchange and certain interest rate derivative markets on a 24x5 basis, and the growing participation of non-residents in domestic financial markets. Additionally, payment systems are now available on a 24x7 basis, the RBI said.

The working group’s terms of reference include reviewing the current trading and settlement timings for RBI-regulated financial markets, including the functioning hours of market infrastructures for trading, clearing, settlement, and reporting of transactions. The panel will identify frictions, challenges, and issues in the overall functioning of markets due to current trading and settlement timings, particularly in terms of price transmission, volatility, trade distribution, liquidity requirements, and netting efficiency.

The working group will also examine cross-country practices related to market timings and their influence on market development in terms of participation, liquidity, and volumes. Additionally, it will assess the implications, including benefits, costs, and challenges, of revising the current trading and settlement timings.