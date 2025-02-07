Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

Stats ministry shall endeavour to bring out district-level estimates: Kant

Addressing the event, MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg also emphasised on the work being done by the ministry on making district-level estimates available

Amitabh Kant
The government has, till now, been releasing quarterly statistics on unemployment for urban areas and annual statistics for rural areas. (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Statistics ministry should focus more on bringing out district-level estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) and other socio- economic indicators as it can drive comprehensive improvements in socio-economic outcomes, said Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa on Friday.   
 
“While rich data is generated at the state-level through NSS (National Sample Survey), we must now shift our focus to districts. My own experience with the aspirational districts programme showed us that data at the district level could drive comprehensive improvements in socio-economic indicators, whether it is district level GDP data or any other socio-economic indicator data,” he said.
 
Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) to mark 75 years of National Sample Survey, Kant also highlighted the pivotal role that the organisation has played in policy formulation over these years.
 
Addressing the event, MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg also emphasised on the work being done by the ministry on making district-level estimates available.
 
“Sample designs have been modified to make district-level estimates available. State policies can benefit much more from survey data that is being used,” Garg highlighted.
 
Besides, he also said that the monthly figures for unemployment rate for urban areas and rural areas will be made available from April onwards.

Also Read

Reforms, innovation drive India's global economic rise: Amitabh Kant

G20 from the backroom: Amitabh Kant on navigating crises and consensus

India must lead in sunrise sectors to reach $32 trn economy by 2047: Kant

Circular economy may create over 10 mn jobs by 2050: Amitabh Kant

India bringing legacy of New Delhi declaration: Kant ahead of G20 Summit

 
“While the ministry has been collecting data since January, the data will be released after studying the results of the January-March quarter,” he said.
 
The government till now has been releasing quarterly statistics on unemployment for urban areas and annual statistics for rural areas.
 
The ministry has also been working to release the results of the Time Use Survey, which gauges the amount of time spent on household work and is instrumental in determining the time spent by women in unpaid household work.
 
Also speaking at the event, MoSPI minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the ministry is actively working to reduce time lags in survey releases and leverage big data, machine learning to foster transparency and inclusivity. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to review mkt trading, settlement timings to enhance scope, liquidity

RBI defers proposed LCR norms implementation till at least March 31, 2026

MP announces drone policy, incentives to become manufacturing hub

RBI's internal committee reviewing economic capital framework: Governor

India's exports likely to touch record $800 bn this year: Piyush Goyal

Topics :Amitabh KantIndian Economy

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story