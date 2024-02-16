Home / Economy / News / RBI may absorb foreign inflows via bond index inclusion: JP Morgan's Chinoy

RBI may absorb foreign inflows via bond index inclusion: JP Morgan's Chinoy

Chinoy also highlighted the dynamic relationship between the dollar and the rupee

Sajjid Chinoy, Managing Director and Chief Economist at JP Morgan
Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely absorb all foreign inflows after the inclusion of Indian government bonds into JP Morgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), leading to a minimal impact on the rupee-dollar exchange rate, said Sajjid Chinoy, MD and chief India economist at JP Morgan.

"Given past behaviour, the central bank will absorb all these flows. India’s reserves, unlike the rest of Asia, are not earned reserves from current account surpluses; they are borrowed reserves in terms of current account capital flows. So, for every dollar the RBI has, there’s a corresponding liability in the economy’s timeline. My sense is that the impact of the rupee will be minimal,” explained Chinoy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In 2022, India’s foreign exchange reserves fell sharply following the Russia-Ukraine war, as the central bank actively intervened in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility. However, the central bank rebuilt its reserves in 2023, crossing $600 billion once again. The latest data shows that India’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $617.2 billion in the week ended February 9, down $5.2 billion from the previous week.

Chinoy also highlighted the dynamic relationship between the dollar and the rupee. He noted that when the dollar strengthens, the rupee typically outperforms as the RBI sells dollars. This trend contrasts with many other emerging market currencies. Conversely, when the dollar weakens and other emerging market currencies rebound, the RBI buys back its dollars, leading to rupee depreciation

He said that if there is an anticipation for the dollar to weaken over the next 12-18 months as the Federal Reserve implements rate cuts, it presents an opportunity for India, on a trade-weighted basis, to depreciate and potentially gain value.

JP Morgan has decided to include government papers, issued by the RBI under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), in its widely tracked GBI-EM. The inclusion process will start in June and will be phased over a 10-month period, with 1 per cent weight included each month until March 31, 2025. Indian bonds will have 10 per cent weight, similar to China.

With $250 billion of assets under management tracking the index, Viquar Shaikh, head of Index Research Asia at JP Morgan, estimates that $25 billion inflows are expected during the period. As per the index inclusion criteria, eligible instruments are required to have a notional outstanding above $1 billion (equivalent) and at least 2.5 years remaining maturity.

Also Read

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow

Outward FDI rises 25.7% to $2.1 billion in January, shows RBI data

Bond inclusion should not lead to volatility: Ashima Goyal of RBI MPC

SBI seeks CRR reduction on green deposits, says chairman Dinesh Khara

Foreign exchange reserves snaps two-week gaining streak, shows RBI data

Rating agencies need to review their framework, says CEA Nageswaran

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :JP MorganRBIBond indexRupee-dollar swap

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story