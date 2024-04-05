Home / Economy / News / RBI MPC LIVE updates: Governor Das to announce repo rate decision today
RBI MPC LIVE updates: Governor Das to announce repo rate decision today

RBI MPC latest updates: Catch all the latest developments related to RBI's Monetary Policy Committee announcements

BS Web Team New Delhi
Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 8:26 AM IST
RBI MPC LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will today announce the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision on interest rates. The two-day review meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting panel, commenced on April 3 and concludes today. This will be the first MPC announcement in Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25). The impact of global headwinds on economic determinants such as India’s GDP growth and the inflation trajectory will be gauged by the the six-member MPC led by Governor Das.  The outcome of this meeting will be announced around 10:00 am today by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. At a recent event, the RBI governor underscored the central bank's commitment to sustaining the progress in inflation reduction, with a focus on achieving the 4 percent medium-term target on a regular basis.  Earlier, Jayanth Varma, an external member on the six-person monetary policy committee, had called for an interest rate cut, stating  his colleagues are keeping rates too high, which could stifle economic growth. At the February 8 policy meeting, Verma voted for a quarter-point cut, the first time in a year that he’s dissented from the rest. The committee decided to keep rates unchanged at the meeting.
All the 10 respondents  in a Business Standard poll stated that the MPC expected to keep both the policy repo rate and the stance unchanged in the first policy review of FY2024-25. The committee had opted to maintain the status quo in all six policy review meetings throughout the financial year 2023-24.

RBI MPC may keep repo rate, stance unchanged at FY25's 1st meet: BS Poll

RBI MPC repo rate decision: Here is all you need to know

RBI MPC FY25: Meeting dates

RBI Monetary Policy Commitee: Date and time

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

