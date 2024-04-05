RBI MPC LIVE updates: Governor Das to announce repo rate decision today
RBI MPC LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will today announce the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) decision on interest rates. The two-day review meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the rate-setting panel, commenced on April 3 and concludes today. This will be the first MPC announcement in Financial Year 2024-25 (FY25). The impact of global headwinds on economic determinants such as India’s GDP growth and the inflation trajectory will be gauged by the the six-member MPC led by Governor Das. The outcome of this meeting will be announced around 10:00 am today by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. At a recent event, the RBI governor underscored the central bank's commitment to sustaining the progress in inflation reduction, with a focus on achieving the 4 percent medium-term target on a regular basis.
Earlier, Jayanth Varma, an external member on the six-person monetary policy committee, had called for an interest rate cut, stating his colleagues are keeping rates too high, which could stifle economic growth. At the February 8 policy meeting, Verma voted for a quarter-point cut, the first time in a year that he’s dissented from the rest. The committee decided to keep rates unchanged at the meeting.
All the 10 respondents in a Business Standard poll stated that the MPC expected to keep both the policy repo rate and the stance unchanged in the first policy review of FY2024-25. The committee had opted to maintain the status quo in all six policy review meetings throughout the financial year 2023-24.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is set to announce RBI MPC's decision on key interest rates today at around 10:00 am. In the last six consecutive RBI MPC meetings, the repo rate was kept unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The RBI governor's speech will streamed online on the RBI's official YouTube channel and official social media handle on X.
All the 10 respondents in a Business Standard poll stated that the MPC expected to keep both the policy repo rate and the stance unchanged in the first policy review of FY2024-25.
The RBI is set to announce its policy decision on repo rates today. Here is everything you need to know about the RBI MPC meeting and what to expect.
The MPC started its three-day meeting on April 3. The meeting will conclude with the RBI governor's address today.
The policy decision will be announced on Friday, April 5 by Shaktikanta Das at 10 am. A press conference will be held at noon.
