Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI MPC: Here are the major announcements made by Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India put the estimated real GDP growth for FY25 at 7 per cent

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), on Friday, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh consecutive time. While projecting a positive growth outlook for FY25 amid improving global indicators and growing domestic demand, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that high food inflation needs to be closely monitored.

The repo rate was last changed in February 2023, when it was hiked from 6.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Between May 2022 and February 2023, the repo rate was raised by 250 basis points (bps).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Here are the key takeaways from the RBI policy announcement:

Continuing withdrawal of accommodation policy stance


Further, to align inflation with growth targets, Das said that the central bank will continue withdrawing its accommodation policy stance. The decision was based on a majority of 5:1 vote, he informed, adding that since the last policy, the growth-inflation dynamics have played out favourably.

What did Shaktikanta Das say about the global economy?


Das said that the global economic situation appears resilient and that global trade is expected to grow. However, on inflation, he said that although inflation is slowly moving closer to targets around the world, the last mile of tackling inflation is proving to be difficult. And worsening debt situation in a few advanced economies may spillover to India as well, he said.

Additionally, Das announced that India's foreign exchange reserves have hit an all-time high at $645.6 billion as of March 29.

What was RBI's proposal on e-currency CBDC?

Talking about the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), Das proposed to enable non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets. While this will test the resilience of the CBDC platform to handle multi-channel transactions, it will widen the reach of the digital currency to reach a broader segment of users.

UPI access for prepaid instruments

The RBI also announced UPI access for prepaid instruments (PPIs) through third-party apps. Governor Das said that third-party UPI apps should be permitted to make UPI payments from the PPI wallets. Currently, payments through PPIs can be made using only web or mobile applications provided by the issuer. He said that this will further enhance customer convenience and boost adoption of digital payments for small value transactions.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav stars as LSG win by 28 runs

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Govt aims 7-fold jump in wheat procurement from UP, Rajasthan, Bihar

RBI MPC LIVE: GDP growth for FY25 projected at 7%, CPI inflation at 4.5%

RBI defers implementing rules on exchange-traded forex derivatives to May 3

Battery cell demand for EVs to rise, India's reliance on imports continues

GenAI, GCCs to help boost Indian economy in coming years: Deloitte

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India BS Web Reports RBI repo rate RBI monetary policy RBI Policy RBI Governor RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon