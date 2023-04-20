Home / Economy / News / Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

New rates to ply for 6 months to test market appetite

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Premium
New rates to ply for 6 months to test market appetite

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
After months of deliberation, the ministry of railways has temporarily lowered freight rates by around 30 per cent for roll-on/roll-off traffic on dedicated freight corridors, officials told Business Standard.
"It has been decided by Competent Authority to permit subject movement for Rs 28,111 per wagon for trucks up to 40 tonne and Rs 32,000 for trucks more than 40 tonne for movement between New Palanpur and New Rewari," the railway board said in an order.
Business Standard had exclusively reported on March 17 of the national transporter's plans to slash freight rates for truckers on dedicated freight corridors by 25-30 per cent.

Topics :Indian RailwaysFreight CorridorFreight ratesDFCC

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

