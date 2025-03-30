RBI's monetary policy: BS poll shows unanimous view for 25 bps rate cut

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points for the second straight review meeting scheduled for April 7–9, all the 10 respondents of the Business Standard poll said. The RBI will announce the review of the policy on April 9.

Softening retail inflation, which eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025 — down from 4.31 per cent in January as food price pressures softened — bolstered hope for a consecutive interest rate reduction.

“The path for further policy easing appears quite clear and straightforward, with growth likely to be seen in a range which is deemed non-inflationary,” said Rahul Bajoria, head of India and ASEAN economic research, BofA Global Research.

Interestingly, retail inflation is not seen crossing 4 per cent for several months, raising hopes for deeper interest rate cuts to support growth. According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India, retail inflation is likely to print below 4 per cent “for several months running into possibly Q3”. “Headline inflation is likely to be sub-4 per cent for the next few months, and the pressure on the exchange rate is coming down substantially,” Bajoria said. The domestic rate-setting panel cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in the February review meeting, after keeping it unchanged for 11 consecutive meetings.

“From the central bank's perspective, inflation is steadily moving towards the 4 per cent target, with no immediate pressure for it to rise. As a result, there is confidence that inflation will continue to trend in that direction. This provides an opportunity to support the economy by lowering rates at this stage,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. Some of the respondents said the stance could be changed to accommodative, while most believe that a neutral stance is appropriate given the volatile global financial conditions. “The neutral stance remains appropriate given volatile global financial conditions. We expect the rate-cut cycle to be shallow in 2025 and hence a neutral stance remains appropriate,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.