Home / Economy / News / Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

Consumer confidence up marginally, inflation seen easing ahead: RBI survey

RBI surveys indicate consumer confidence improved in September 2025 in both urban and rural areas, with inflation expectations softening and manufacturers retaining optimism

inflation
For rural consumers, the FEI also improved further within the optimistic zone. The share of rural households expecting a rise in prices and inflation over the one-year horizon has declined in the latest survey round. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Consumer confidence improved marginally among Indians in September in urban and rural areas over July on improved sentiments, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forward-looking surveys.
 
The survey showed the Current Situation Index (CSI) for urban areas rose by 0.4 points to 96.9 in September, and for rural regions, it advanced further into the optimistic zone from 100.6 in July to 100.9 in September.
 
Looking a year ahead, urban consumers’ confidence will remain in the optimistic territory. The Future Expectations Index (FEI) rose by 0.3 points to 125 in September. Households in the urban areas expect a decline in both price and inflationary pressures in the coming year, although pessimism about the current price level and inflation inched up marginally.
 
For rural consumers, FEI improved within the optimistic zone. The share of rural households’ long-term inflation expectations over a one-year horizon has declined in the current round of the survey.
 
The Households’ Inflation Expectations Survey showed that the perception of the current median inflation inched up by 20 basis points (bps) to 7.4 per cent compared to the previous round.
 
According to the Industrial Outlook Survey for Q2FY26, manufacturers indicated some moderation in demand conditions compared to the previous quarter. However, they retained a positive outlook on demand conditions for the October-December quarter (Q3FY26), albeit with some signs of moderation.
 
The cost pressures from raw materials and salary outgo are expected to ease, while growth in selling prices may be higher. The Business Expectations Index remained steady for the third quarter, reflecting sustained sentiment among manufacturers.
 
Manufacturers anticipate improved demand conditions in the Q4FY26 and Q1FY27. The input cost pressures are likely to persist. They also expect pricing power to pass on higher costs through selling prices.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

September GST collection increases to ₹1.89 trillion vs ₹1.86 trn in August

Premium

Stable repo rates expected to boost commercial realty developments

Cabinet approves ₹11,440 cr mission to make India self-sufficient in pulses

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

Topics :RBI PolicyRBIInflation dataIndian consumers

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story