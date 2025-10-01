Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

The national transporter’s freight earnings rose 3 per cent to Rs 13,646 crore in September.

Cement and fertiliser cargo volumes fell 1 per cent and 22 per cent respectively during the month, causing a cargo loss of nearly one MT. Miscellaneous goods, which account for nearly 9 per cent of overall volumes, increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 10.7 MT.

In the current financial year so far, the railways has carried 801 MT of freight, 3.2 per cent higher than last year. In the first six months of the fiscal, it earned Rs 85,104 crore from goods transportation.

Coal loading in the year to date has increased by only 1 per cent, while earnings from coal declined 2 per cent to Rs 43,899 crore. The commodity continues to account for nearly half of the railways’ freight basket.

The demand for coal transportation has been subdued this fiscal due to unseasonal rains, although the railways has ensured adequate stock at thermal power plants.