Home / Economy / News / Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

Indian Railways freight volume rises 4% in September, coal demand steady

Indian Railways' freight volume reached 127.5 MT in September 2025, with overall growth led by fertiliser, iron ore, and steel products, even as coal demand remained subdued

Indian Railways, solar energy, COP27
Container volumes — both domestic and export-import — rose 9 per cent to 60.2 MT so far in the current fiscal.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Indian Railways ferried 127.5 million tonne (MT) of goods in September 2025, recording 4 per cent growth over the same month last year. While coal volumes remained flat at 61.1 MT, overall freight growth was supported by a sharp rise in fertiliser cargo, miscellaneous goods, and iron ore and steel products.
 
The national transporter’s freight earnings rose 3 per cent to Rs 13,646 crore in September.
 
Cement and fertiliser cargo volumes fell 1 per cent and 22 per cent respectively during the month, causing a cargo loss of nearly one MT. Miscellaneous goods, which account for nearly 9 per cent of overall volumes, increased 16 per cent year-on-year to 10.7 MT.
 
In the current financial year so far, the railways has carried 801 MT of freight, 3.2 per cent higher than last year. In the first six months of the fiscal, it earned Rs 85,104 crore from goods transportation.
 
Coal loading in the year to date has increased by only 1 per cent, while earnings from coal declined 2 per cent to Rs 43,899 crore. The commodity continues to account for nearly half of the railways’ freight basket.
 
The demand for coal transportation has been subdued this fiscal due to unseasonal rains, although the railways has ensured adequate stock at thermal power plants.
 
In June 2025, coal stock at thermal power plants reached an all-time high of 58.25 MT, enough to meet 25 days of consumption. In contrast, coal stock levels had turned critical in 2022, forcing the railways to cancel over 1,000 passenger train services to avoid a supply crisis.
 
Topics :Indian Railway NewsIndian RailwaysIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

