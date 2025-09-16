RBI gets bids worth ₹585 crore against ₹75,000 crore at VRR auction

Banks were reluctant to participate in the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Tuesday. The central bank received bids worth Rs 585 crore against the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore.

Funds were parked at a cut-off rate of 5.51 per cent.

“The banks were not willing to park funds at a higher rate when they are getting it at a lower rate in the call market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.43 per cent on Tuesday, compared with the previous close of 5.44 per cent.