Home / Economy / News / RBI gets bids worth ₹585 crore against ₹75,000 crore at VRR auction

RBI gets bids worth ₹585 crore against ₹75,000 crore at VRR auction

Banks showed weak participation in RBI's three-day VRR auction, with bids worth only Rs 585 crore against the notified Rs 75,000 crore, citing cheaper funds in the call market

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The RBI conducted a VRR auction after a gap of about a month. Over the past month, the central bank has been using Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions to align overnight money market rates with the repo rate. | File Image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Banks were reluctant to participate in the Reserve Bank of India’s three-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction on Tuesday. The central bank received bids worth Rs 585 crore against the notified amount of Rs 75,000 crore.
 
Funds were parked at a cut-off rate of 5.51 per cent.
 
“The banks were not willing to park funds at a higher rate when they are getting it at a lower rate in the call market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.43 per cent on Tuesday, compared with the previous close of 5.44 per cent.
 
The RBI conducted a VRR auction after a gap of about a month. Over the past month, the central bank has been using Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions to align overnight money market rates with the repo rate.
 
“There was no concrete reason for the RBI to conduct the VRR auction. Maybe they were expecting an outflow,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

India set to attract investments worth ₹8 trillion in coming years: Sonowal

Rupee gains as dollar weakens on expectation of rate cut by US Fed

Govt extends UPS option for staff who joined April-August 2025 till Sept 30

GST 2.0: FinMin says no recall or relabel of medicine stocks needed

Topics :RBI PolicyRBIRBI repo raterepo rate

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story