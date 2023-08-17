RBI bought $4.50 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased a net total of $4.50 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The RBI bought $7.79 billion, while it sold $3.28 billion of foreign currency in June.



In May, the RBI had recorded a net purchase of $7.37 billion in the spot market. The RBI was a net buyer of US dollar between February and May, accumulating $16 billion from the spot market. The RBI’s net outstanding forward purchase by the end of June stood at $19.47 billion, slightly higher than the previous month's figure of $19.27 billion.