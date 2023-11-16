Home / Economy / News / Reserve Bank of India net sells $1.5 billion foreign currency in September

Reserve Bank of India net sells $1.5 billion foreign currency in September

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the RBI purchased a net total of $1.9 billion of foreign currency, against $33.7 billion in the second quarter of the previous financial year

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net total of $1.5 billion worth of foreign currency in September, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The central bank bought $27.8 billion, while it sold $29.3 billion of foreign currency in September.

The RBI had recorded a net sale of $3.9 billion in the spot market in August. The central bank had become a net seller of the US dollar for the first time in the current financial year in August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the second quarter of the current financial year, the RBI purchased a net total of $1.9 billion of foreign currency, against $33.7 billion in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

In the first six months of the current financial year, the central bank bought a net total of $17.7 billion, against a net sale of $33.4 billion in the first half of the previous financial year.

The rupee depreciated by 0.3 per cent in September. The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase by the end of September stood at $4.64 billion, against $10.07 billion in August.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.3 per cent. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY 2023). In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent.

The local currency had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year.

Notably, as of December 30, 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $562.8 billion. These reserves notably expanded by approximately $33 billion over the first half of the year 2023.

Also Read

Targeting 1 million CBDC users by end of this month: RBI deputy guv

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

India was close to printing Rs 10,000 notes in 2016: All you need to know

FPI investment value in Indian equities rises 15% to $651 bn in Sep qtr

59 mn hospitalisations worth Rs 74K cr authorised under AB-PMJAY since 2018

Festive demand ebullient, but miles to go on inflation front: RBI bulletin

Govt sells 284,000 tonnes of wheat, 5,830 tonnes of rice from buffer stock

India's GDP to grow 6-7% during 2024-26, growth prospects strong: S&P

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :foreign reservesRBICentral banksDollar dominance

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story