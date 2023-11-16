Reserve Bank of India net sells $1.5 billion foreign currency in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold a net total of $1.5 billion worth of foreign currency in September, according to the central bank's monthly bulletin. The central bank bought $27.8 billion, while it sold $29.3 billion of foreign currency in September.

The RBI had recorded a net sale of $3.9 billion in the spot market in August. The central bank had become a net seller of the US dollar for the first time in the current financial year in August.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the RBI purchased a net total of $1.9 billion of foreign currency, against $33.7 billion in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

In the first six months of the current financial year, the central bank bought a net total of $17.7 billion, against a net sale of $33.4 billion in the first half of the previous financial year.

The rupee depreciated by 0.3 per cent in September. The RBI's net outstanding forward purchase by the end of September stood at $4.64 billion, against $10.07 billion in August.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.3 per cent. It fell 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year (FY 2023). In the current calendar year, the rupee has depreciated by 0.6 per cent.

The local currency had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year.

Notably, as of December 30, 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $562.8 billion. These reserves notably expanded by approximately $33 billion over the first half of the year 2023.