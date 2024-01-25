Reserve Bank of India's variable rate repo auction gets strong demand

The Reserve Bank of India's variable rate repo auction to infuse liquidity saw strong demand from banks amid tight liquidity conditions, with banks submitting bids amounting to Rs 3.08 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 2.5 trillion.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to a record Rs 3.46 trillion on Wednesday, as compared to Rs 3.34 trillion on Tuesday.

The central bank will conduct another 2-day VRR auction on Monday to infuse Rs 25,000 crore.

Market participants expect the liquidity deficit to persist between Rs 2 trillion to Rs 3 trillion in the upcoming month.

“The liquidity should ease a bit from Monday on the back of bond redemptions, to below Rs 3 trillion, but it will continue to remain in deficit and may ease to Rs 1.50 trillion to Rs 2 trillion in the first week after the release of government spending,” said V R C Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank. “I don’t expect RBI to conduct VRR for large amounts from here on; the upcoming auctions should be below Rs 2 trillion,” he added.

Redemption of Rs 59,533 crore worth of bonds is scheduled on Monday.

“The last quarter generally witnesses tight liquidity. It should ease on the back of government spending by month-end around the Budget,” Aditya Vyas, chief economist at STCI Primary Dealer Ltd. “System liquidity could stabilise at around a deficit level of Rs 2.5-3 trillion or lower for now, on the back of VRRs, redemptions, and government spending," he added.

The banking system's liquidity primarily stayed in deficit during the third quarter of the current financial year, and it widened further in January, driven by tax outflows.

The central bank has been conducting variable rate repo auctions to infuse liquidity into the banking system. In the preceding VRR auctions, the central bank received a significant response, with banks submitting bids ranging between 2.5 to 3.2 times the bidding amounts due to tight liquidity conditions in the system. The central bank had conducted a VRR auction after six months on 15 December.

“I see neither the liquidity nor the overnight market rates easing anytime soon. The deposit is also under stress,” the treasury head at a private bank said. “I think the RBI is comfortable keeping the liquidity substantially in deficit,” he added.

On Thursday, the weighted average call rate was at 6.78% and the TREP rate was at 6.75%, both well above the repo rate of 6.50%. Higher rates raise the cost of funds for banks as they mop up short-term funds from the money market.

Market participants said that the liquidity continues to remain tight due to an increase in cash in circulation and sluggish deposit growth. Over the last twelve months, deposits have exhibited a slower rate of expansion compared to advances. According to RBI data, bank credit expanded by 15.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of 15 December 2023, while deposit growth was 13.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the cut-off yield at the weekly government bond auction was set lower than expected as traders covered short bets at the auction, dealers said. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by 2 basis points during the day, however, it settled flat at 7.18% against Wednesday on caution ahead of the budget. The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield on 5-year bonds at 7.05%, 10-year bonds at 7.18%, and 50-year bonds at 7.35%.