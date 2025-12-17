OnePlus 15R, Pad Go 2 launch on December 17: Where to watch, what to expect

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with a battery of 7,400mAh. For the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and 10,050mAh battery.
OnePlus 15R launch: Date, time, and how to watch
- Date: December 17
- Time: 03:00 PM IST
- Where: Bengaluru
- How to watch online: The event will be livestreamed on OnePlus India’s YouTube channel.
Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.
OnePlus 15R: What to expect
The OnePlus 15R is set to arrive in three colour variants: Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet. The Electric Violet option will be sold as the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition that features a fibreglass back with a special coating that embeds the word “Ace” into the rear design. The phone will sport a 1.5K AMOLED display of a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode, and ultra-low brightness levels that can drop to 2 nits by default or 1 nit with the reduce white point setting enabled. For software, it will run Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.
The device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with a touch response chip for enhanced gaming performance and a G2 Wi-Fi chip to optimise the network. The OnePlus 15R will boast a 7,400mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The OnePlus 15R will include a 32MP front camera and support 4K video recording at up to 120fps. It will also support Plus Mind AI features, along with a dedicated Plus Key that lets users capture on-screen content and send it to Plus Mind for saving, analysis, and contextual suggestions. For durability, the OnePlus 15R is IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K rated, which means it can even survive high-pressure hot water jets.
OnePlus 15R: Expected specifications
- Display: 1.5K AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7400mAh
- Charging: 80W wired charging
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect
OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. The tablet will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, delivering up to 900 nits of peak brightness. It will also ship with OnePlus’ in-house Open Canvas multitasking system.
The device is confirmed to house a 10,050mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. OnePlus claims the tablet can deliver up to 15 hours of video playback, around 53 hours of music playback, or as much as 60 days on standby. Reverse wired charging is also supported, and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be compatible with stylus input via the Stylo accessory.
OnePlus Pad Go 2: Expected specifications
- Display: 12.1-inch in 7:5 aspect ratio, 284ppi, 900 nits peak brightness, and 98 per cent DCI-P3
- Battery: 10,050mAh
- Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC + reverse wired charging
- Stylus: Stylo
- Other Features: Dolby Vision, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification, Open Canvas software