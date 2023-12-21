Home / Economy / News / Rupee ends lower due to high dollar demand from oil firms, US data awaited

Rupee ends lower due to high dollar demand from oil firms, US data awaited

The Indian rupee declined on Thursday as dollar demand from local oil companies weighed on the local unit, while traders awaited GDP and labour market data from the United States

The rupee ended at 83.2775 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.13% from its previous close at 83.17
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee declined on Thursday as dollar demand from local oil companies weighed on the local unit, while traders awaited GDP and labour market data from the United States.

The rupee ended at 83.2775 against the U.S. dollar, down 0.13% from its previous close at 83.17.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The dollar index was little changed at 102.37 and most Asian currencies were subdued. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was slightly lower in Asia hours at 3.86% and was hovering close to its lowest levels since July.

Oil companies lapped up dollars throughout the session and some foreign banks were on bid as well, likely on behalf of custodian clients, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

While the rupee had strengthened to a high of 82.90 on Monday, it has since shed gains despite some softness in the U.S. dollar, which is down about 0.15% this week so far.

"Momentary dips have become characteristic of the dollar-rupee pair," said Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and rates at Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

Koikkara added that he expects the rupee to continue hovering between 83 and 83.40 for the rest of the month.
Investors now await key U.S. economic data due later on Thursday.

U.S. third-quarter GDP data is expected to show the economy grew by 5.2%, from 2.1% in the previous quarter, while initial jobless claims are likely to tick up to 215,000, according to Reuters' polls.

A downside surprise on GDP or higher-than-expected jobless claims could bolster bets that the Federal Reserve will begin easing rates soon.

Investors are currently pricing in a little over 80% chance that the Fed will cut rates in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Also Read

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

US Fed keeps policy rates unchanged for 3rd time: Here're 5 key takeaways

Rupee gains 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade

Centre to add 270 mn additional beneficiaries to Ayushman Bharat by Jan 26

Big UK inflation drop bolsters bets on Bank of England cuts early next year

India's high-tech manufacturing goal, a long road with 1.39% global revenue

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS scheme dropped 60% in October

Net FDI into India touches 21-month high at $5.9 billion in October

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian rupeeUS Dollaroil companiesUS economyFed ratesGDP

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story